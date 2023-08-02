John Amanchukwu Public Comment - Wake County School Board Special Meeting (04-11-2023)

in Cary, NC.
#equity #indoctrination #parents
All Public Comments Here:
https://youtu.be/6b15yFKktsg
Wake County School Board Meeting Playlist Here:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3APxsMZWHC5ldleLqyzOka7
Backup channels:
https://www.youtube.com/@yissilmissil
https://rumble.com/c/c-2516264
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/b5Nkqzw9jgmX/
Support my Whatnot:
https://www.whatnot.com/user/steveyasell
http://www.yissilmissilproductions.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.