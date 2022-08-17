U.S. ‘CHIPS and Science Act’ Will Make Another Fight within the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p18ew8a87
On August 10th, Miles Guo said that the ‘CHIPS and Science Act of 2022’ signed by President Joe Biden would make much more damage to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and that many people within the CCP would be arrested because of the chips