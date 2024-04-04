Create New Account
Here’s Why Nebraska Could Cost Biden The Election, As Trump Pushes For An Electoral College Change
Here’s Why Nebraska Could Cost Biden The Election, As Trump Pushes For An Electoral College Change. Former President Donald Trump and his allies are urging the Nebraska state legislature to make a change to its electoral college voting laws that could block one of President Joe Biden’s clearest paths to re-election.


