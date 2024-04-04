Here’s Why Nebraska Could Cost Biden The Election, As Trump Pushes For An Electoral College Change. Former President Donald Trump and his allies are urging the Nebraska state legislature to make a change to its electoral college voting laws that could block one of President Joe Biden’s clearest paths to re-election.
READ MORE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.