Tap into the Power of Attention and Transform Yourself

Join Guy Finley every Saturday at 8:00 a.m. (PT) for a FREE LIVE 30-minute talk plus an open Q & A on InsightTimer. Learn more at: https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer



For more about Guy: https://linktr.ee/guyfinley



We need your support! Make a one-time or monthly tax-deductible donation of any amount.

Donate via paypal: https://www.guyfinley.org/paypal



Donate via the Life of Learning Foundation website: https://www.guyfinley.org/donate



Life of Learning Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help sincere spiritual seekers realize a conscious relationship with the Divine. The Foundation is a Center for Spiritual Discovery and is a welcome harbor for anyone wishing to let go of harmful negative states such as stress, fear and resentment in favor of a life filled with more love, compassion and excellence. We are a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates exclusively on the proceeds received from the sale of Guy Finley materials and charitable donations from our generous supporters.

