Hunter Biden could face trouble as reports circulate of the feds having enough to charge the president’s son. Eric Eggers, VP of Research, Government Accountability Institute, joins Greg Kelly Reports to discuss what this could mean.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.