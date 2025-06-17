2019 ACIP Meeting You are playing Russian roulette with my health

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



José Romero (ACIP): Our next speaker is Ms Pam Raitt.

Pam Raitt: Hello. Thank you very much for the opportunity to be heard. My name is Pam Raitt, and I'm an immigrant from Germany, and I am vaccine-injured. In fact, three out of five people in my family are vaccine-injured, leaky gut, autoimmune disease, allergies, learning disorders, ADHD, OCD, sensory issues, food aversions, just to name a few. Vaccine Injury is hardly rare in my family.

I was vaccine-injured during my immigration process in 2007 after receiving the following required vaccinations: MMR, polio, DTaP, Hep A, Hep B, Rotavirus, Meningococcal disease, Varicella, Pneumococcal disease, and the flu shot.

In other words, in addition to these 20 antigens, I was inoculated with MRC5, Human diploid cells, DNA and protein from aborted fetal tissue, hydrolyzed gelatin, monosodium glutamate, fetal bovine serum, that's cow blood, aluminum phosphate, formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, Vero cells, a continuous line of monkey kidney cells containing HIV-like retroviruses, Neomycin, stratomycin, Polymyxin B, that's three different types of antibiotics and three known avian retroviruses in the flu vaccine, along with the neurotoxin Mercury, detergent Triton™ X-100, which is known to break down the blood brain barrier, among others.

This is per your recommendations, all based on no placebo-controlled scientific data on the vaccine ingredients, the synergistic interactions between all components, separate or in combination for 30 years. Here's the HHS response to the lawsuit filed by Robert F Kennedy Jr in 2017, where they admit to that. This is scientific fraud. Your job is to protect public health and not the pharmaceutical companies wealth, who have zero liability for their impure products per the vaccine injury compensation program established in 1986 since vaccination does not equal immunization due to primary and secondary vaccine failure, the only immunity in existence is the immunity for the vaccine manufacturers from lawsuits.

The science isn't settled. It is being censored with your recommendations to add further and inadequately tested vaccines, such as the Japanese encephalitis vaccine and Gardasil for travelers like me, you are playing Russian roulette with my health and that of my family. No healthcare pays for my injuries. Instead, I'm being bullied, berated and denied my constitutional and religious freedoms. Autoimmune disease, cancers, allergies, asthma, autism, neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, ALS, Lyme, etc, driven by the contaminants and excipients of these inadequately tested vaccines are causing this epidemic of chronic disease in the US, and yet, the 2000 serious vaccine injuries per year reported to VAERS are being ignored and dismissed, while the few dozen people with measles are being considered a state of emergency.

Until the Federal law is obeyed and the safety and efficacy studies are done on the whole CDC schedule, you should not add a single vaccine to the schedule! To do anything else is ethicaly unacceptable. Thank you.

José Romero: Thank you for your comments.

February 27, 2019, ACIP Meeting - Public Comment: https://youtu.be/w9pBrVPBLU0