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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) 16 June 21 - Guest: Jerry Day
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50 views • June 17, 2021
Freedom Fighter Jerry Day (https://www.emfhelpcenter.com/ & https://www.freedomtaker.com/) joins Professor Jim Fetzer, David Scorpio & the shorn beast Giuseppe Vafanculo as they discuss the malevolent insanity of toxic EMF/5G fog and deadly Covid genetic modifying injections. Callers joined in hour 2.
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