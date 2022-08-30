Warp-Speed Reading 📚 For hacking retention of book knowledge

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A problem anyone can relate to who reads a lot: you forget the majority of the information you spend time consuming.You spend 10-20 hours reading a good book. But of the thousands of words and hundreds of ideas that you consume in 300-400 pages how much of it are you actually going to commit to memory, recall when you need it, and apply?
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