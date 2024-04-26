Are "Spiritual" Practices Still Being Taught in the Church? (Part 2) with Mark Dinsmore

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-mark-dinsmore-part-2-0

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Today we’ll be…well, we’re in our second session with Mark Dinsmore, who’s on staff here at The Berean Call. I wanted to call him our guest, but, no, he’s my discussion partner because I see him all the time. Well, now he’s moved to Washington with his family, so now we communicate through the amazing technology that we have with computers… phones! We still have phones here – cell phones and so on.









Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos









Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall