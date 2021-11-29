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CHINESE "MIGRANTS" ARE SPREADING BUBONIC PLAGUE IN NYC, LA HOUSTON. FAKE NEWS CALLS IT COVID. PT I
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150 views • November 29, 2021
The covid big pharma jabs lower natural immunity by 5 percent a week according to Mike Adams and other scientists. The globalist run feds are admitting thousands of illegal aliens every week into the USA spreading Bubonic Plague, Malaria, TB, Leprosy and other serious diseases. This is intended to kill off millions of Americans with destroyed immune systems as part of the Globalist genocide endgame. This is Part One of my Analysis and Report.
Chinese peasants, who are now the fastest growing illegal alien population in the USA raise black asian rats for food which carry fleas that transmit the deadly Bubonic Plague.
The Establishment is misclassifying it as Covid to result in more American deaths. Antibiotics can now cure the Plague but the globalist establishment calls it Covid to pump the numbers up and kill more people on ventilators.
This is also a form of unconventional warfare by the Chinese against the American people.
Chinese sailors bringing asian black rats for food killed about 200 million europeans from 1347 to 1353. This was called the "Black Death". Chinese migrants also caused smaller bubonic plague outbreaks in 1900 San Francisco and 1920s Los Angeles. Government also covered this up at the time.
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"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for US citizens(includes audits of employers of illegal aliens).
I am also working on stopping the mandatory poison jabs, 5G and masks.
Thanks for following, liking and supporting my groundbreaking investigative reports, analyses and activism.
Happy Holidays.
Jonathan Adler
[email protected]
"The Calaz Infowarrior" on
Gab, Bitchute, Youtube and Brighteon.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C4IR6UJQYpWL
Chinese peasants, who are now the fastest growing illegal alien population in the USA raise black asian rats for food which carry fleas that transmit the deadly Bubonic Plague.
The Establishment is misclassifying it as Covid to result in more American deaths. Antibiotics can now cure the Plague but the globalist establishment calls it Covid to pump the numbers up and kill more people on ventilators.
This is also a form of unconventional warfare by the Chinese against the American people.
Chinese sailors bringing asian black rats for food killed about 200 million europeans from 1347 to 1353. This was called the "Black Death". Chinese migrants also caused smaller bubonic plague outbreaks in 1900 San Francisco and 1920s Los Angeles. Government also covered this up at the time.
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for US citizens(includes audits of employers of illegal aliens).
I am also working on stopping the mandatory poison jabs, 5G and masks.
Thanks for following, liking and supporting my groundbreaking investigative reports, analyses and activism.
Happy Holidays.
Jonathan Adler
[email protected]
"The Calaz Infowarrior" on
Gab, Bitchute, Youtube and Brighteon.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C4IR6UJQYpWL
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