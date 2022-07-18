How Deep State Uses U.S. Communists

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Communists in the United States and around the world, including the Communist Party USA and the Black Lives Matter movement, are tools of the Deep State in enslaving humanity and destroying freedom, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. First, Alex discusses a trip by CPUSA chief John Bachtell to Communist China, where he celebrated the emergence of a "New World Order" led by the "unique democracy" that is the CCP. Then Alex goes into the bigger picture of how Communist revolutionaries have been used and funded for decades by Deep State subversives.