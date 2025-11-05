BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Want an Honest Government in America? Grand Jury is the Answer! Part 3: Talk to the Grand Jury
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
113 followers
13 views • 1 day ago

Many people are unaware that it’s possible to speak with grand jurors outside the grand jury room to investigate corruption or criminal conduct by government officials. In this presentation, Peymon will outline the proper procedures and best practices for doing so.


 Peymon, for over 33 years, and Freedom Law School, for nearly 30 years, have helped thousands of Americans live free from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery.


 Tune into Part 3 of this exciting interview series to learn how you can be a part of the solution.


Discover how to live and breathe free at Freedom Law School’s official website: FreedomLawSchool.org.


income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contention1031 exchange
