Ep. 41: Dublin In Flames
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago

What’s happening in Ireland will happen here, at scale.

Steve Bannon explains.

This is by design.

Of course, it’s not just Ireland; it’s across the West.


Tucker On Xwitter | 27 November 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1729272962627379219

