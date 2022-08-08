Running out of Time | Documentary on Holistic Management

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Savory Institute
May 1, 2018
http://savory.global | This in-depth documentary explores Allan Savory and how he has used Holistic Management to completely transform his land in Zimbabwe. See more of our docs here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRLvOlmv3cRbZ1-n8wBv1Hptm-G0vGZ_Q
Holistic Management was made popular in Savory's 2013 Ted Talk, How to Fight Desertification and Reverse Climate Change. This documentary was produced by Trevor Langham and his crew at Fig Multimedia Tech in Zimbabwe. We share this video in hopes that Trevor's amazing work will reach a wider audience to honor his memory. Stay connected: http://savory.global https://www.facebook.com/savory.global/ https://twitter.com/SavoryInstitute https://www.instagram.com/savoryinsti... About Savory Institute: Loss of grasslands leads to climate change, floods, droughts, famine, and worldwide poverty. It’s our mission to promote large-scale restoration of the world’s grasslands through Holistic Management. Holistic Management is a process of decision-making and planning that gives people the insights and management tools needed to understand nature: resulting in better, more informed decisions that balance key social, environmental, and financial considerations.Show less