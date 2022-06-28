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Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine - 1100, June 28, 2022 - Eng & Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (June 28, 2022)


◽️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.


◽️ Successful joint action of Russian troops, units of people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics cause critical losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).


◽️ Attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at a base of Azov Nazi group located in Kharkov and of one of the battalions of 92nd Mechanised Infantry Brigade deployed near Pokotilovka (Kharkov region) have resulted in the elimination of over 100 Ukrainian servicemen, foreign mercenaries and up to 15 armoured and motor vehicles.


◽️ The low training level of the Ukrainian citizens mobilised for being involved in operations and foreign mercenaries increasingly causes friendly fire.


◽️ Recruits who had come for replenishing the personnel of 97th Battalion from 60th Infantry Brigade suffered a mortar attack from their units.


◽️ A similar situation occured in 28th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU where foreign mercenaries launched a fire attack at a reconnaissance group of the abovementioned unit. This attack has resulted in losing 4 servicemen dead and 3 wounded.


◽️ Russian Federation Armed Forces continue launching attacks at military facilities located in Ukraine.


💥 On June 27, in Kremenchug (Poltava region), Russian Aerospace Forces launched a high-precision air attack at hangars with armament and munitions delivered by USA and European countries at Kremenchug road machinery plant.


💥 High-precision attack has resulted in the neutralisation of west-manufactured armament and munitions concentrated at the storage area for being delivered to Ukrainian group of troops in Donbass.


▫️ Detonation of the storaged munitions caused a fire in a non-functioning shopping centre next to the facilities of the plant.


💥 In addition, Russian Aerospace forces have destroyed 2 command posts near Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), AFU manpower and military equipment in 28 areas towards Lugansk and Donetsk.


💥 Within the counter-battery warfare, high-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in neutralising 4 Ukrainian plattoons armed with Grad multiple rocket-launching systems (MRLS) near Leninskoye, Selidovo and Dzerzhinsk that had been shelling the settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 2 artillery plattoons near Kirovo (Donetsk People's Republic) and Zaychevskoye (Nikolayev region).


💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised: 24 command posts, artillery and mortar units in 58 areas, as well as manpower and military equipment in 304 areas.


💥 Russian air defence means have shot down 3 Su-25 airplanes and 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Pervomayskoye (Nikolayev region).

9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Dibrovnoye, Shevchenkovo, Dementiyevka, Dmitrovka (Kharkov region), Yelenovka, Luganskoye, Troitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Loskutovka (Lugansk People's Republic).


◽️ 7 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been intercepted near Stakhanov, Alchevsk, Lozovsky (Lugansk People's Republic) and 10 MRLS near Sukhaya Kamenka, Ternovaya (Kharkov region), Donetsk, Yasinovataya, Troitskoye and western suburbs of Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).


📊 In total, 218 airplanes and 133 helicopters, 1,382 unmanned aerial vehicles, 350 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,837 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 690 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 3,037 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 3,889 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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