1.21.21 Scott McKay & Dr. Michael Salla: Secret Space Programs, Hidden Technology, Coming Disclosure

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Dr Salla's website is: https://exopolitics.org/
Dr. Salla is conducting a seminar on his fascinating work on Jan 30, 2020
Jan 30 webinar info is here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/regis...
MEDIA REQUESTS 0NLY - ALL OTHER EMAILS DELETED IMMEDIATELY: [email protected]
The Patriot Streetfighter Information Warfare Platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. Soon to LIVESTREAM from there so as to protect our message from being censored or blocked. More coming soon.
Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission & Global Unity Bridge Initiative: https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup
IMPORTANT.... I have setup a telegram channel and chat group, setup telegram (https://telegram.org/) on your device, and follow my updates here:
https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter for the BROADCAST CHANNEL https://t.me/patriotstreetfighters for GROUP CHAT CHANNEL
Global Unity Bridge Signup Link:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/mpn/?ref=6
Join the Network, then click "GROUPS" and scroll down to find Global Unity Bridge and become a Member
Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com where you can also access
patriotstreetfighter.com for fun Patriot Streetfighter gear...
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3
Rumble (PRIMARY) https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
Bitchute https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio
"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show: Mondays 8-10pm EST
http://revolution.radio/
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B)
Call-in listeners 641-793-7038
Tunein Radio is a good option if the web servers or phones are jammed
https://tunein.com/radio/Revolution-Radio-Studio-B-s198602/
Or use the app for Android or Apple
Search for Revolution Radio and select Studio B
The Plan To Save The World by Joe M
https://rumble.com/vbd957-q-the-plan-to-save-the-world-1080p60.html
Mike Lindell Documentary
https://michaeljlindell.com/