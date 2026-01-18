BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Bank of America Lied to My Face for a YEAR – Stole My Refund, Added Mystery Charges- THIEVES
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
83 views • 3 days ago

Why I Wasted 50+ Hours Fighting Bank of America... And They Still Tried to Steal $2,370 From Me! (My Full Nightmare Exposed)If you're with Bank of America, WATCH THIS BEFORE it's too late. I spent over 50 hours on the phone, sent 5 faxes (in 2025!), and battled their "special resolutions team" for a YEAR just to get a simple $650 refund from a Lazada trampoline return. What I got instead? Lies, vanishing temporary credits, mystery $1,185 double charges (totaling $2,370 extra!), endless transfers, and petty $75 fees on a zero-balance account.This isn't just incompetence—it's a pattern: Promised bonuses that never arrive, horrible customer service that treats you like an annoyance, and yes... their history of de-banking conservatives while the CEO gaslights everyone on X claiming it never happened. (Evidence from complaints, AG letters, Trump calling them out at Davos, and even OCC reviews say otherwise.)I dumped my $1 million Merrill Edge account, closed cards, yanked cash, and went elsewhere. If you're tired of woke warriors running your bank, soul-crushing hold times, and getting screwed on chargebacks—join me.


If you've got your own Bank of America horror story—chargeback disasters, de-banking, bonus scams, or endless fees—drop it in the comments below. Let's expose them together! Like if this made you angry

 Subscribe + turn on notifications for more liberty hacks & financial freedom tips

 


Keywords
frauddenialcredit cardliarscustomer serviceboabank of americarefundbeachargebacklazadabank of america fraudfinancial vampired banking conservativesb of a ceoworst customer service
