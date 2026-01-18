Bank of America Lied to My Face for a YEAR – Stole My Refund, Added Mystery Charges- THIEVES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why I Wasted 50+ Hours Fighting Bank of America... And They Still Tried to Steal $2,370 From Me! (My Full Nightmare Exposed)If you're with Bank of America, WATCH THIS BEFORE it's too late. I spent over 50 hours on the phone, sent 5 faxes (in 2025!), and battled their "special resolutions team" for a YEAR just to get a simple $650 refund from a Lazada trampoline return. What I got instead? Lies, vanishing temporary credits, mystery $1,185 double charges (totaling $2,370 extra!), endless transfers, and petty $75 fees on a zero-balance account.This isn't just incompetence—it's a pattern: Promised bonuses that never arrive, horrible customer service that treats you like an annoyance, and yes... their history of de-banking conservatives while the CEO gaslights everyone on X claiming it never happened. (Evidence from complaints, AG letters, Trump calling them out at Davos, and even OCC reviews say otherwise.)I dumped my $1 million Merrill Edge account, closed cards, yanked cash, and went elsewhere. If you're tired of woke warriors running your bank, soul-crushing hold times, and getting screwed on chargebacks—join me.
