Bank of America Lied to My Face for a YEAR – Stole My Refund, Added Mystery Charges- THIEVES

Why I Wasted 50+ Hours Fighting Bank of America... And They Still Tried to Steal $2,370 From Me! (My Full Nightmare Exposed)If you're with Bank of America, WATCH THIS BEFORE it's too late. I spent over 50 hours on the phone, sent 5 faxes (in 2025!), and battled their "special resolutions team" for a YEAR just to get a simple $650 refund from a Lazada trampoline return. What I got instead? Lies, vanishing temporary credits, mystery $1,185 double charges (totaling $2,370 extra!), endless transfers, and petty $75 fees on a zero-balance account.This isn't just incompetence—it's a pattern: Promised bonuses that never arrive, horrible customer service that treats you like an annoyance, and yes... their history of de-banking conservatives while the CEO gaslights everyone on X claiming it never happened. (Evidence from complaints, AG letters, Trump calling them out at Davos, and even OCC reviews say otherwise.)I dumped my $1 million Merrill Edge account, closed cards, yanked cash, and went elsewhere. If you're tired of woke warriors running your bank, soul-crushing hold times, and getting screwed on chargebacks—join me.





