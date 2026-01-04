Trump Says U.S. Will RUN Venezuela Following Attack & Capture of Maduro

#maduro, #trump, #venezuela,





President Trump says the U.S. will "Run Venezuela", following a large scale overnight military operation, that saw the caputure of Nicolas Maduro and his wife.





Analysis and commentary tonight on Maverick News at 7pm plus today's top stories with Rick Walker.





