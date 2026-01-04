Trump Says U.S. Will RUN Venezuela Following Attack & Capture of Maduro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#maduro, #trump, #venezuela,
President Trump says the U.S. will "Run Venezuela", following a large scale overnight military operation, that saw the caputure of Nicolas Maduro and his wife.
Analysis and commentary tonight on Maverick News at 7pm plus today's top stories with Rick Walker.
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Subscribe, like and share! It really helps us!
Thankyou!