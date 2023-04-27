The Lindell Report - April 19th 2023
- The Evidence Has Been Clear Since November 2020
- Liz Harris Receives 71% of the Votes to Return to AZ House
- Garland Favorito Responds to Fox News Settlement with Dominion
- Mat Staver on 30th Anniversary of Waco Raid and Today's War on Religious Freedoms
