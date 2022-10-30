Whistleblower Reveals FBI Social Media Exploitation Tool, Tracking Software Babel X - Dan Bongino

FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin - Dan Bongino Unfiltered
"The FBI is reportedly dishing out $27 million to use Babel X to surveil US citizens on social media."
"If that is expanded it has some very questionable Constitutional issues" -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.