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Stories That Are Missing In Action On MSM: The MSM Truly Sucks - Part 8
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26 views • October 06, 2020
News, information & viewpoints that the MSM (& Big Tech) prefers to censor
Royalty Free Music: Violin Concerto in F major, RV 293 'Autumn' https://musopen.org
Links to video's articles below:
https://lidblog.com/biden-african-americans/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-flashback-joe-biden-called-ex-kkk-member-turned-senator-friend-mentor-guide-video/
https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/10/05/joe-bidens-insidious-threat-to-traditional-christianity-n999097
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/biden-transgender-campaign/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/video-democrat-party-official-pulls-knife-women-trump-supporters-portland/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-admits-no-support-law-enforcement-2020-video/
https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/biden-facebook-team/
https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/10/05/nyt-say-biden-cagey-health/
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/academics-wish-death-on-trump/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/dems-pressed-for-virtual-hearings-suddenly-change-minds-when-gop-suggests-scotus-confirmation-be-done-online
https://www.dailywire.com/news/chicago-suffers-81-homicides-last-month-deadliest-september-in-25-years
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2020/10/04/abc-whines-trump-getting-best-medical-care-possible-protect
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/alex-christy/2020/10/05/msnbc-lets-al-franken-lie-acb-supports-sterilization-transgender
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/10/06/man-scolded-for-cuddling-grieving-elderly-mother-at-social-distanced-funeral/
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/cdc-reverses-again-now-says-covid-19-sometimes-airborne-n1242167
https://victorygirlsblog.com/cbs-journalist-feels-safer-in-north-korea-than-at-white-house/
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/10/crazed_leftists_begin_literally_barking_like_dogs_at_trump_supporters.html
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2020/10/05/why-is-fauci-wringing-his-hands-over-covid-cases-detected-by-prc-tests-n1004333
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/communist-pope-red-francis-issues-radical-edict-condemning-capitalism-using-st-francis-prop/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/reporters-meltdown-president-trumps-ride-thank-walter-reed-supporters/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/james-okeefe-strikes-project-veritas-exposes-democrat-mark-kellys-true-plans-crack-second-amendment-rights-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/didnt-age-cnn-panel-likens-president-trumps-health-stalins-demise/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/liberal-media-august-2019-proud-boys-right-wing-latinos-liberal-media-sept-2020-proud-boys-white-supremacists/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/electioneering-twitter-censors-sick-video-creepy-joe-bidens-gross-inappropriate-comments-little-girls-florida/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/nbc-town-hall-panned-as-biden-infomercial-the-undecided-voters-didnt-seem-undecided
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/virginia-election-officials-fear-ballots-stolen-6-outdoor-mailboxes-post-offices-broken-weekend/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/huge-top-international-epidemiologists-launch-petition-focused-protections-end-lockdowns-signed-1700-medical-professionals/
https://rumble.com/valxn9-president-trump-tells-americans-not-to-let-covid-dominate-their-lives-in-me.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/new-poll-results-show-president-trump-ahead-nationally-swing-states-electoral-college/
Royalty Free Music: Violin Concerto in F major, RV 293 'Autumn' https://musopen.org
Links to video's articles below:
https://lidblog.com/biden-african-americans/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-flashback-joe-biden-called-ex-kkk-member-turned-senator-friend-mentor-guide-video/
https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/10/05/joe-bidens-insidious-threat-to-traditional-christianity-n999097
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/biden-transgender-campaign/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/video-democrat-party-official-pulls-knife-women-trump-supporters-portland/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-admits-no-support-law-enforcement-2020-video/
https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/biden-facebook-team/
https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/10/05/nyt-say-biden-cagey-health/
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/academics-wish-death-on-trump/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/dems-pressed-for-virtual-hearings-suddenly-change-minds-when-gop-suggests-scotus-confirmation-be-done-online
https://www.dailywire.com/news/chicago-suffers-81-homicides-last-month-deadliest-september-in-25-years
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2020/10/04/abc-whines-trump-getting-best-medical-care-possible-protect
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/alex-christy/2020/10/05/msnbc-lets-al-franken-lie-acb-supports-sterilization-transgender
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/10/06/man-scolded-for-cuddling-grieving-elderly-mother-at-social-distanced-funeral/
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/cdc-reverses-again-now-says-covid-19-sometimes-airborne-n1242167
https://victorygirlsblog.com/cbs-journalist-feels-safer-in-north-korea-than-at-white-house/
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/10/crazed_leftists_begin_literally_barking_like_dogs_at_trump_supporters.html
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2020/10/05/why-is-fauci-wringing-his-hands-over-covid-cases-detected-by-prc-tests-n1004333
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/communist-pope-red-francis-issues-radical-edict-condemning-capitalism-using-st-francis-prop/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/reporters-meltdown-president-trumps-ride-thank-walter-reed-supporters/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/james-okeefe-strikes-project-veritas-exposes-democrat-mark-kellys-true-plans-crack-second-amendment-rights-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/didnt-age-cnn-panel-likens-president-trumps-health-stalins-demise/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/liberal-media-august-2019-proud-boys-right-wing-latinos-liberal-media-sept-2020-proud-boys-white-supremacists/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/electioneering-twitter-censors-sick-video-creepy-joe-bidens-gross-inappropriate-comments-little-girls-florida/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/nbc-town-hall-panned-as-biden-infomercial-the-undecided-voters-didnt-seem-undecided
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/virginia-election-officials-fear-ballots-stolen-6-outdoor-mailboxes-post-offices-broken-weekend/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/huge-top-international-epidemiologists-launch-petition-focused-protections-end-lockdowns-signed-1700-medical-professionals/
https://rumble.com/valxn9-president-trump-tells-americans-not-to-let-covid-dominate-their-lives-in-me.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/new-poll-results-show-president-trump-ahead-nationally-swing-states-electoral-college/
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