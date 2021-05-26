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Timothy Dixon - Capital Judgement Dream - Ancient Indian Prophet
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Timothy Dixon - Capital Judgement Dream - Ancient Indian Prophet - I have a sense of urgency to get this dream out. My dear sister in Christ and dream interpreter, Jewel Williams, joins us for this broadcast hosted by, Paige Coffey of The Coffey Shop. Together, we share for you the Word of the Lord that again, I have been seeing over and over. Tick Tock!
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