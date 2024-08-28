There Will Be No Peaceful Transfer Of Power If Trump Wins Says Matt Bracken. Be Prepared For The Worst.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://rumble.com/v5co069-coffee-and-a-mike-matt-bracken-jury-nullification.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp AJ on the UN and civil war-https://banned.video/watch?id=66ce332dccc7c7c8f289c68a Harrison Smith on the Zookerborg/Fakebook thing-https://banned.video/watch?id=66ce1ebc122d970782b5b80c AJ and Tucker Carlson on the deep state's planned chaos in order to stop Trump-https://banned.video/watch?id=66ce4bdb65e5e01198c9d8ad Ivan Raiklin, the deep state conspired to assassinate Trump in Butler-https://banned.video/watch?id=66ce557d68f7d7c1fdcf43d5 https://voxday.net/2024/08/28/no-carriers-in-the-pacific/