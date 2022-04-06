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The Many Roles of Rivka Ravitz
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21 views • April 06, 2022
Posted 21April2015 i24NEWS English:
Rivka Ravitz is destroying stereotypes. She’s an ultra-orthodox mother of 11 who is also President Reuven Rivlin’s powerful chief of staff.
Rivka Ravitz, 39, has been called a modern-day “renaissance woman.” She is talented, well-educated and has one of the most important roles in Israeli politics. She certainly challenges the ultra-orthodox female stereotype.
Ravitz, who has been by Rivlin’s side for the past 16 years, is considered to have been the engine behind his presidential victory.
Ravitz, a mother, eductaor, and an ultra-orthodox woman at a prominent position in Israeli politics, talks to the The News Today i24news is an international 24-hour news and current affairs television channel based in Jaffa Port.
Rivka Ravitz is destroying stereotypes. She’s an ultra-orthodox mother of 11 who is also President Reuven Rivlin’s powerful chief of staff.
Rivka Ravitz, 39, has been called a modern-day “renaissance woman.” She is talented, well-educated and has one of the most important roles in Israeli politics. She certainly challenges the ultra-orthodox female stereotype.
Ravitz, who has been by Rivlin’s side for the past 16 years, is considered to have been the engine behind his presidential victory.
Ravitz, a mother, eductaor, and an ultra-orthodox woman at a prominent position in Israeli politics, talks to the The News Today i24news is an international 24-hour news and current affairs television channel based in Jaffa Port.
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