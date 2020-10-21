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CMP# 294 The Mixolydian Guitar Chord Vamp
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3 views • October 21, 2020
LOOKING FOR FREE GUITAR COMPOSITION LESSON ONLINE/LIVE? NEED HELP WRITING A PIECE OF MUSIC? THEN JOIN MY DAILY LIVE STREAM AND TAKE PART IN OUR DAILY GUITAR COMPOSITION LESSONS!
CHECK out some of my latest videos discussing tips and strategies about composing for the classical guitar!
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNPje...
2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6X1I...
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gw9A_...
4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9SID...
-------------------------------------COMPOSITION GUIDE LINES-------------------------------------------------
My fellow guitar/composers! I am setting up a call to guitar/composers to submit your work for consideration.
I host a daily live stream about composing for the classical guitar and would like to hear from you.
We offer variety of topics about composing and arranging for classical guitar. We mostly talk about modern music and its extended techniques.
Here are the strict guidelines for submission:
1. Short one page piece
2. Duration: 1~2 minutes long
3. Using Finale/Sebelius or any other notation software.
4. Most be written in current “modern” style. Not Jazzy or New age. Think Kate Soper or Rebecca Saunders’ “modern” ( Using extended techniques for guitar )
5. Can be written in Standard or non standard notion.
6. No Flamenco!
7. Must be a new work, not have been previously published.
8. Oh! Don’t forget…it must written for the classical guitar! Not Harmonica! ;)
Please submit your work to crumblycake@gmail. And we will send a confirmation email.
Add me on Discord! Click here: https://discord.gg/7QxwJP
Support the stream: https://streamlabs.com/crumblycake1969
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/?ref=lxm3l
Get Eric's sheet music in paperback or kindle format.
📖 10 Classical Guitar Etudes: https://www.amazon.com/Classical-Guit...
📖 8 New Sonatas for Classical Guitar: https://www.amazon.com/Sonata-Classic...
📖 4 Classical Guitar Sonatas: https://www.amazon.com/Classical-Guit...
📖 Numbers: https://www.amazon.com/Numbers-Transf...
✔ Donate through Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?alert=2
✔ Donate through Paypal: paypal.me/crumblycake
✔ Become a YouTube Channel Member: http://join.jfg.world
✔ Donate through SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/contact...
♦ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/erica.thorson.5
♦ Main Website: https://learn-english-and-guitar-via-...
♦ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaVV...
♦ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OaG5...
♦ Twitter: https://twitter.com/EricAndrewThor1
♦ Gab.ai: https://gab.com/ContactMusicPublishing
♦ Minds: https://www.minds.com/crumblycake
♦ Discord: https://discord.gg/UJ6JH3
♦ Brghteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crumblycake
♦ Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7w31s8
♦ Library: https://lbry.tv/@contactmusicpublishing:9
➝ Calendar of upcoming shows: https://calendar.google.com/calendar?...
☮ All statements in this video are made for the purpose of understanding the history of a religion and/or with the intent of improving legislation through legislation proposals, and as such this video benefits from all protection afforded to such acts of speech under US. Parts of this show also contains statements intended as comedy and theatrical performance. Some statements constitute culinary, artistic or other forms of critique. This content is targeted, though not limited to, an adult audience. Parental discretion is advised. CMP is a journalistic enterprise that invites guests of all political persuasions to better understand current political movements. The show does not associate or praise any of the views expressed here, or views expressed elsewhere by the individuals featured here. Similarly, the show does not associate with or praise the statements made by the audience using the chat or superchat features. CMP is politically neutral and interested in hearing views from all walks of life. ☮
CHECK out some of my latest videos discussing tips and strategies about composing for the classical guitar!
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNPje...
2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6X1I...
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gw9A_...
4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9SID...
-------------------------------------COMPOSITION GUIDE LINES-------------------------------------------------
My fellow guitar/composers! I am setting up a call to guitar/composers to submit your work for consideration.
I host a daily live stream about composing for the classical guitar and would like to hear from you.
We offer variety of topics about composing and arranging for classical guitar. We mostly talk about modern music and its extended techniques.
Here are the strict guidelines for submission:
1. Short one page piece
2. Duration: 1~2 minutes long
3. Using Finale/Sebelius or any other notation software.
4. Most be written in current “modern” style. Not Jazzy or New age. Think Kate Soper or Rebecca Saunders’ “modern” ( Using extended techniques for guitar )
5. Can be written in Standard or non standard notion.
6. No Flamenco!
7. Must be a new work, not have been previously published.
8. Oh! Don’t forget…it must written for the classical guitar! Not Harmonica! ;)
Please submit your work to crumblycake@gmail. And we will send a confirmation email.
Add me on Discord! Click here: https://discord.gg/7QxwJP
Support the stream: https://streamlabs.com/crumblycake1969
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/?ref=lxm3l
Get Eric's sheet music in paperback or kindle format.
📖 10 Classical Guitar Etudes: https://www.amazon.com/Classical-Guit...
📖 8 New Sonatas for Classical Guitar: https://www.amazon.com/Sonata-Classic...
📖 4 Classical Guitar Sonatas: https://www.amazon.com/Classical-Guit...
📖 Numbers: https://www.amazon.com/Numbers-Transf...
✔ Donate through Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?alert=2
✔ Donate through Paypal: paypal.me/crumblycake
✔ Become a YouTube Channel Member: http://join.jfg.world
✔ Donate through SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/contact...
♦ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/erica.thorson.5
♦ Main Website: https://learn-english-and-guitar-via-...
♦ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaVV...
♦ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OaG5...
♦ Twitter: https://twitter.com/EricAndrewThor1
♦ Gab.ai: https://gab.com/ContactMusicPublishing
♦ Minds: https://www.minds.com/crumblycake
♦ Discord: https://discord.gg/UJ6JH3
♦ Brghteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crumblycake
♦ Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7w31s8
♦ Library: https://lbry.tv/@contactmusicpublishing:9
➝ Calendar of upcoming shows: https://calendar.google.com/calendar?...
☮ All statements in this video are made for the purpose of understanding the history of a religion and/or with the intent of improving legislation through legislation proposals, and as such this video benefits from all protection afforded to such acts of speech under US. Parts of this show also contains statements intended as comedy and theatrical performance. Some statements constitute culinary, artistic or other forms of critique. This content is targeted, though not limited to, an adult audience. Parental discretion is advised. CMP is a journalistic enterprise that invites guests of all political persuasions to better understand current political movements. The show does not associate or praise any of the views expressed here, or views expressed elsewhere by the individuals featured here. Similarly, the show does not associate with or praise the statements made by the audience using the chat or superchat features. CMP is politically neutral and interested in hearing views from all walks of life. ☮
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