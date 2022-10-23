⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1430, Oct 23, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

Part 1 (See Part 2)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

In the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces have continued launching attacks by high-precision long-range air-based armament at the military control and energy systems of Ukraine. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.

◽️In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made attempts with up to two motorised infantry companies to attack the Russian troops' positions in the direction of Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

💥 All the enemy attacks have been repelled. Artillery fire and active actions of Russian troops annihilated more than 20 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured personnel carriers, and 1 car.

◽️In the Krasny Liman direction, the enemy attempted to break through with a reinforced motorised infantry battalion the defence of Russian troops close to Novosadovoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Torskoye forestry.

💥 Russian airstrikes and concentrated artillery fire from pre-prepared lines inflicted fire damage on the AFU units. About 70 Ukrainian personnel, three infantry fighting vehicles, seven armoured personnel carriers, and three pickup trucks were destroyed.

◽️In the South-Donetsk direction, the enemy attacked the Russian positions with the forces of two company tactical groups reinforced with tanks in the directions of Novomikhailovka, Nikolskoye, and Slavnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Artillery fire stopped and dispersed the hostile units. More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, seven armored fighting vehicles, and four cars were destroyed.

◽️In the Nykolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, the enemy with a reinforced motorised infantry battalion failed to attack the Russian positions in the directions of Bruskinskoye, Pyatikhatki, Koshara, Sukhanovo, and Ishchenko (Kherson region).

💥 All the attacks have been successfully repulsed by the Russian troops. The enemy has been driven back to its initial positions. More than 90 Ukrainian personnel, 3 tanks, and 8 armoured fighting vehicles were destroyed.

Part 2

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes eliminated: the AFU command post close to Novotavrichnoye (Zaporozhye region), AFU units near Novaya Kamenka, Pyatikhatki, and Novaya Kaluga (Kherson region), Yampol, Novoukrainka, and Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), and Izyumskoye (Kharkov region); 67 artillery units at the firing positions, manpower, and military hardware in 167 areas.

💥 5 AFU munition depots were annihilated near Kupyansk-Uzlovoy and Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region), Trifonovka (Kherson region), Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and the city of Nikolayev.

💥 1 oil terminal storing diesel fuel for AFU military hardware was destroyed close to Alekseyevka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 A fuel depot was eliminated near the village of Smela (Cherkasy region), where more than 100,000 tonnes of aviation fuel for the Ukrainian Air Force were stored.

💥 In the past 24 hours, air defence systems shot down 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) close to Staritsa, Ishchenka, Borozenskoye, Tokarevka (Kherson region), Lyubimovka (Zaporozhye region), Yegorovka, Staromayorskoe, Blagoveschenka (Donetsk People's Republic), Verkhnyaya Duvanka, Kuzemovka, and Oborotnovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Moreover, 6 projectiles of the American HIMARS MLRS and 1 HARM high-speed anti-radiation missile were intercepted close to Kakhovka (Kherson region) and Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic).

📊 In total, 325 airplanes and 162 helicopters, 2,323 unmanned aerial vehicles, 383 anti-aircraft missile systems, 5,997 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 874 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 3,517 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,720 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.

❗️Kiev regime continues its provocations aimed at creating a possible technological disaster at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

◽️ During the day, the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired more than 30 artillery shells targeting eastern outskirts of Energodar and the territory adjacent to the nuclear power plant. The strikes were carried out from the AFU-controlled areas of Nikopol and Chervonogrigorovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

◽️The hostile firepower has been neutralised by Russian artillery's counter-attack.

⚠️ There are no casualties and destruction at the station. The radiation environment remains normal.