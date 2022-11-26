Pastor Stephen Bohr’s topic description: God’s Prophetic Chain – Pastor Stephen Bohr - Who is the Little Horn

Revelation 18 is one of the lesser-studied chapters in the book of Revelation. It describes the collapse of the end-time Babylonian financial system and its aftermath. In this seminar, we will do a verse-by-verse study of the chapter exploring topics such as the relationship between chapters 17 and 18, the fall of Babylon, the latter rain, the Loud Cry, and the call to come out of Babylon.





Revelation 13:12 And he exercises all the authority of the first beast in his presence, and causes the earth and those who dwell in it to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.





Revelation 13:15

He was granted power to give breath to the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak and cause as many as would not worship the image of the beast to be killed.