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IBM: From Nazi Germany to Covid Passports & More - NY Patriot Show
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Some of the highlights from our conversation on the "NY Patriot Show". We get into IBM's sordid history of assisting genocidal regimes by providing logistical support to carry out their atrocities. From helping the Nazis categorize and index humans in the concentration camps during the Holocaust, to now categorizing and indexing humans with their new Excelsior Covid Pass in New York, we can clearly see IBM is just up to their old tricks again. We get into some other great conversations too and try to leave you with a little hope.
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Please make sure you support Infowars and BANNED.video by shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com or contribute to their crowdfunding campaign at https://SaveInfowars.com
Follow NY Patriot here: Youtube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCSx-m3eH1hWBfvSKLS_6FKg
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/15MXajuYMN1AXYx59j4rkt
Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-ny-patriot/id1545014664
Rumble https://rumble.com/user/NyPatriot1978
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@NyPatriot:2
Gab https://gab.com/NyPatriot1978
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How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
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Original Shirts: https://Truthzilla.org/Shirts (Only after you are done shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com, of course!)
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The Truthzilla Podcast
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