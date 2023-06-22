Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Culture War | Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough | Autism Victims of Transgenderism | Transgender Indoctrination | Do No Harm | The Courage to Face Covid 19
channel image
Moms On A Mission
3 Subscribers
198 views
Published Thursday

Dr. Peter McCullough joins Moms on a Mission to expose the ever increasing connection between autism and transgenderism. He shares statistics of the dramatically heightened rate of autism in America and the growing percentage of transgender Gen Z among this population. Dr. McCullough explains that this disregard for science which proves actual injury is not new and occurred with the barbaric frontal lobotomy surgery for severe mental illness which was outlawed in the 60’s. It was outlawed because physicians and people stood up. He encourages us to get educated by reading, “Lost in Trans Nation” by Miriam Grossman and also to follow Dr. Goldfarb with  DoNoHarm.org. Let’s stand up together!


Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 


Links:

www.petermcculloughmd.com


https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Peter.McCulloughMD?mibextid=LQQJ4d


The Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex by John Leake, Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH, Hardcover | Barnes & Noble® (barnesandnoble.com) 

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/



https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-mccullough-report/id1562849542



https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Trans-Nation-Psychiatrists-Madness/dp/1510777741



www.donoharm.org





Keywords
educationdrpetermcculloughmomsonamisson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket