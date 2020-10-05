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NEW October 5 - 11, 2020 Weekly TarotScope and Astrology Horoscope. Egyptian Tarot Advice, Guidance
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Your Weekly TarotScopes with Astrology are published every Monday!
Also check out Your October 2020 Monthly TarotScope for All Zodiac Signs with Astrology Horoscopes ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/30/new-october-2020-monthly-tarotscopes-and-astrology-horoscopes/
This week we are using the Egyptian Tarot with the Hermit, Knight of Swords and Judgment.
Links to Articles:
New Weekly TarotScope for October 5 to 11, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/05/new-weekly-tarotscope-october-5-to-11-2020/
I also talk about the astrology happening this week...
Pluto stationed direct in Capricorn on October 4, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/04/pluto-direct-in-capricorn-2020/
Mercury is in Scorpio and Mercury will be going Retrograde on October 13, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/28/mercury-retrograde-in-scorpio-october-13-2020/
Mars is Retrograde in Aries ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/06/26/mars-in-aries/
The Destiny Point is in Gemini ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/05/04/destiny-point-in-gemini/
Uranus is in Taurus ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/08/15/uranus-in-taurus-direct-retrograde/
Venus is in Virgo ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/01/venus-in-virgo/
The Sun is in Libra ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/21/sun-in-libra/
Jupiter is in Capricorn ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/12/jupiter-direct-in-capricorn-september-12-2020/
#tarotscope #weekly #october2020
Egyptian Tarot by Silvana Alasia.
Your Weekly TarotScopes with Astrology are published every Monday!
Also check out Your October 2020 Monthly TarotScope for All Zodiac Signs with Astrology Horoscopes ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/30/new-october-2020-monthly-tarotscopes-and-astrology-horoscopes/
This week we are using the Egyptian Tarot with the Hermit, Knight of Swords and Judgment.
Links to Articles:
New Weekly TarotScope for October 5 to 11, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/05/new-weekly-tarotscope-october-5-to-11-2020/
I also talk about the astrology happening this week...
Pluto stationed direct in Capricorn on October 4, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/04/pluto-direct-in-capricorn-2020/
Mercury is in Scorpio and Mercury will be going Retrograde on October 13, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/28/mercury-retrograde-in-scorpio-october-13-2020/
Mars is Retrograde in Aries ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/06/26/mars-in-aries/
The Destiny Point is in Gemini ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/05/04/destiny-point-in-gemini/
Uranus is in Taurus ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/08/15/uranus-in-taurus-direct-retrograde/
Venus is in Virgo ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/01/venus-in-virgo/
The Sun is in Libra ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/21/sun-in-libra/
Jupiter is in Capricorn ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/12/jupiter-direct-in-capricorn-september-12-2020/
#tarotscope #weekly #october2020
Egyptian Tarot by Silvana Alasia.
Keywords
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