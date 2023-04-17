https://gettr.com/post/p2eimns7cf2

4/9/2023 【战友们拜谒自由女神】Fellow fighter Ai La: Taking down the CCP is not a mission for Mr. Guo alone, but also for all the Chinese. The daily work of the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China may change the way Chinese people are perceived. Never before have Chinese people demonstrated such confidence, courage, and a sense of justice.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/9/2023 【NFSC Members Paying Homage to the Statue of Liberty】战友小飞象：灭共不是郭先生一个人的事情，灭共是我们所有中国人的事情！爆料革命、新中国联邦每天的工作可能改变了世界上的人对中国人的看法；中国人从来没有如此自信、勇敢和有正义感。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平





