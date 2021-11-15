© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Isaiah 13, Pt 1: A Prophetic Reading" [April15, 2021] [A Focus On Judgement For America]
Follow
3
Share
Report
200 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophetic reading of judgement of Isaiah 13 against the U.S.A. In nearly every video & post of TMV blog the Lord gives reasons for why He has judged America. These reasons vary but are always detailed clearly for all of us. Today's reasons are:
For making God a supposition, a myth, a "potential storyline" and an option of 'a god to follow among many', instead of teaching younger generations firmly that GOD IS REAL.
For corrupting the entire land with blood- spilling blood, satanic rituals, murder, abortion, sexual impurity, bloodsport and many other ways blood is spilled in America.
For lack of repentance, and refusal to be aware of or sorry for the sin of the nation.
For allowing men to be women and women to be men- TRANSGENDERISM (Deut. 22:5)
America is judged for these things out of Isaiah 13. (1) A great multitude shall invade the USA, mighty people from far countries will come to destroy the nation and its people. (2) God himself will draw the invaders here; He has allowed the USA to provoke them so that their revenge will be very harsh against America.
This word was received April 15, 2021 full prophecy link will be pinned later so please remember to come back for the link (or visit the website soon to read what God has said).
Full prophecy is on the blog: [link to follow]
Related Prophecies: [PLEASE MAKE TIME TO WATCH/ READ]
War Series: See Russia & China playlist on TMV channel
"The Eagle Will Fall" (Vision of fallen bald eagle being attacked): https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/27/the-eagle-will-fall-august-26-2020/
"The Fall Of America" (Abandonment of America, Russian invasion): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/09/the-fall-of-america-july-25-2015/
"Out Of The North" (Prophecy of Russians infiltrated into American society): https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/03/out-of-the-north-oct-2-2020/
"A Cup Of Wrath": (Vision of Cut of judgement for USA): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-pt-3-june-7th-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophetic reading of judgement of Isaiah 13 against the U.S.A. In nearly every video & post of TMV blog the Lord gives reasons for why He has judged America. These reasons vary but are always detailed clearly for all of us. Today's reasons are:
For making God a supposition, a myth, a "potential storyline" and an option of 'a god to follow among many', instead of teaching younger generations firmly that GOD IS REAL.
For corrupting the entire land with blood- spilling blood, satanic rituals, murder, abortion, sexual impurity, bloodsport and many other ways blood is spilled in America.
For lack of repentance, and refusal to be aware of or sorry for the sin of the nation.
For allowing men to be women and women to be men- TRANSGENDERISM (Deut. 22:5)
America is judged for these things out of Isaiah 13. (1) A great multitude shall invade the USA, mighty people from far countries will come to destroy the nation and its people. (2) God himself will draw the invaders here; He has allowed the USA to provoke them so that their revenge will be very harsh against America.
This word was received April 15, 2021 full prophecy link will be pinned later so please remember to come back for the link (or visit the website soon to read what God has said).
Full prophecy is on the blog: [link to follow]
Related Prophecies: [PLEASE MAKE TIME TO WATCH/ READ]
War Series: See Russia & China playlist on TMV channel
"The Eagle Will Fall" (Vision of fallen bald eagle being attacked): https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/27/the-eagle-will-fall-august-26-2020/
"The Fall Of America" (Abandonment of America, Russian invasion): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/09/the-fall-of-america-july-25-2015/
"Out Of The North" (Prophecy of Russians infiltrated into American society): https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/03/out-of-the-north-oct-2-2020/
"A Cup Of Wrath": (Vision of Cut of judgement for USA): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-pt-3-june-7th-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.