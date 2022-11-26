Predestination: God's Will Shall Prevail

When you read the final blessing Jacob bestowed upon his twelve sons, it was actually prophetic and also referred to the end of the age. The descendants of Levi and Simeon would create secret societies which were responsible for scourges of cruelty like Marxism, Communism, National Socialism and Fascism.

Then Pastor John shifts into God’s preparations for the exodus and how Moses was born in a time of great persecution with a death sentence upon his head even before he came out of the womb. But God had a plan and used the enemy to raise up the Hebrew man who would later defeat them and bring his people out of Egypt.

It is a fascinating study of Biblical history, seeing how God worked behind the scenes, the intricate calling and development upon Moses and how God created havoc for the Hebrew children in order to make them willing to leave after 430 years in Egypt.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1213.pdf

RLJ-1213 -- NOVEMBER 22, 2009

Predestination Part 6: God's Will Shall Prevail

