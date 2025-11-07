BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵 They profit from sickness
wolfburg
wolfburg
17 followers
1
20 views • 1 day ago
A lush pop epic with dense orchestration: interwoven guitars, basses, and pianos, layered drums, plus full strings, horns, and woodwinds all doubling motifs for a wall of sound, Brooding piano and strings open, joined by woodwinds and gentle percussion, Progressive rock twists—odd meters, evolving instrumental breaks, and fluid guitar—build intensity, Rich overdubbing adds depth; echo chamber reverb amplifies grandeur, A sweeping crescendo gives way to an airy finale of ethereal vocals over sparse, atmospheric strings, blending romantic melancholy, cinematic pop, psychedelic dreaminess, and classical-rock sophistication


[Verse 1] They profit from sickness, make money on disease Big Pharma owns the media, a deadly scheme Psych drugs for kids, antidepressants for all Drug companies laughing as we're takin' the fall They own the media, they own the schools They push the narratives and treat us like fools We the People have had enough of it! Cuz Bobby's here to flip the script! [Chorus] They target the thoughts inside your head (your head) Poison profits while we're all misled (misled) The corporations think we're better off dead Unpacking the lies that we've been fed Unpacking the lies that we've been fed [Verse 2] Bribing the bureaucrats at the F D A Keepin' poison in products, makin' children pay They censor the truth and silence the facts While inoculating everyone with toxic jabs Ads on TV they're selling us death They want us poppin' pills 'til our final breath Edward Bernays running psyops for days Killin' people 'til there's no one left [Chorus] They target the thoughts inside your head (your head) Poison profits while we're all misled (misled) The corporations think we're better off dead Unpacking the lies that we've been fed Unpacking the lies that we've been fed [Bridge] They censor the cures that could save our youth While they threaten the doctors who told the truth Their products cause cancer, they know it's true (we know it's true it's true) But they're making so much profit while killin' you (they're killin' you) [Chorus] They target the thoughts inside your head (your head) Poison profits while we're all misled (misled) The corporations think we're better off dead Unpacking the lies that we've been fed Unpacking the lies that we've been fed The globalists think we're better off dead Their propaganda messin' with your head To save yourself, get the truth instead Unpacking the lies that we've been fed Unpacking the lies that we've been fed

hornsbasseslayered drumsa lush pop epic with dense orchestration interwoven guitarsand pianosplus full stringsand woodwinds
