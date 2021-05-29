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Ex-Gang Member Claims The Government Drops Crates Full Of Guns and Bullets In Black Neighborhoods
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18514 views • May 29, 2021
An Ex-gang member from Chicago says they are the victims. He claims that the government is dropping crates full of guns and bullets in the black community so that they can lock up certain individuals and that he has seen it with his own eyes in 1990 and 1999.
He claims the crates have extended clips, automatic weapons and guns that you cannot buy in a gun stores.
He claims the crates have extended clips, automatic weapons and guns that you cannot buy in a gun stores.
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