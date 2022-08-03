Ultrasound sticker for medical imaging!

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Bioadhesive ultrasound for long-term continuous imaging of diverse organs, an ultrasound sticker capable of continuous, on-the-go, high-quality imaging of most parts of the human body. This system performed 48-hour continuous wearable imaging of human organs, including blood vessels and heart, muscle and diaphragm, stomach, lung.