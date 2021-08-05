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Un enfant victime d'une attaque neurologique vaccinale | Témoignage du docteur André Orluc
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11 views • August 05, 2021
Ce docteur a été témoin de l'attaque neurologique dont a été victime un enfant de 12 ans ; attaque probablement due à une double vaccination contre le covid.
Il semblerait que les faits aient eu lieu à la fin du mois de juillet 2021.
Source de la vidéo :
https://twitter.com/darkifranky/status/1421198724844359691
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Il semblerait que les faits aient eu lieu à la fin du mois de juillet 2021.
Source de la vidéo :
https://twitter.com/darkifranky/status/1421198724844359691
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
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