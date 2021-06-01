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Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav gives - Warnings from Hitler that we are seeing today!
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30 views • June 01, 2021
Vera Sharav holocaust survivor gives us chilling warnings from her own experiences during the reign of the nazi regime of terror during WW2! Warnings from the terror that Hitler perpetrated on the people largely prevented them from speaking up or doing anything to help. That is exactly what we are seeing today! All videos uploaded are not for profit, bit for the benefit of freedom of information which we find gets deleted with amazing regularity!
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