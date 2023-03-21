https://gettr.com/post/p2c3k8w49a6

03/20/2023 Nicole from the New Federal State of China is interviewed by Steve Gruber on Real America’s Voice: Mr. Miles Guo’s arrest shows that America's justice system is weaponized by the CCP. The SEC and DOJ cannot even produce one single victim willing to come out and claim that he or she is a victim of Mr. Miles Guo.





03/20/2023 来自新中国联邦的妮可接受“真正美国之声”史蒂夫·格鲁伯的采访：郭文贵先生的被捕表明美国司法系统已经被中共武器化了。 美国证券交易委员会和司法部甚至不能找出一个愿意站出来指证他或她是郭文贵先生受害者的人。





