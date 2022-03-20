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"The red coats are coming!"
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483 views • March 20, 2022
The US has become a den of murder, rape, child exploitation from the very dregs of debauchery, perversion of the natural order of God given life, and outright insanity. This has become ubiquitous throughout the globe, and there is only one theory that explains it all.
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