HUGE Rise In Babies In The NICU! Labor Nurse Bows The Whistle On Shots Fired With DeAnna Lorraine

Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with a deep-dive interview with a Labor & Delivery Nurse who is blowing the whistle on this groundbreaking story - a record number of babies are in the NICU, premature and with problems, and nurses are encountering major issues with pregnant women and their placentas. This whistleblower nurse reveals inside information that would cost her her career if doesn't remain anonymous. Must-watch and share interview!

DeAnna also dives into a rabbit hole no one is covering - too many healthy women are having their labor induced for no good reason, and there's been an alarming rise in C-sections and birth complications, even Autism, because of it. Is this another arm of the greater population control agenda? DeAnna deep dives into some stunning evidence and what the elites are up to.



Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday!