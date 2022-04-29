© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HUGE Rise In Babies In The NICU! Labor Nurse Bows The Whistle On Shots Fired With DeAnna Lorraine
Follow
1
Share
Report
161 views • April 29, 2022
Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with a deep-dive interview with a Labor & Delivery Nurse who is blowing the whistle on this groundbreaking story - a record number of babies are in the NICU, premature and with problems, and nurses are encountering major issues with pregnant women and their placentas. This whistleblower nurse reveals inside information that would cost her her career if doesn't remain anonymous. Must-watch and share interview!
DeAnna also dives into a rabbit hole no one is covering - too many healthy women are having their labor induced for no good reason, and there's been an alarming rise in C-sections and birth complications, even Autism, because of it. Is this another arm of the greater population control agenda? DeAnna deep dives into some stunning evidence and what the elites are up to.
Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday!
DeAnna also dives into a rabbit hole no one is covering - too many healthy women are having their labor induced for no good reason, and there's been an alarming rise in C-sections and birth complications, even Autism, because of it. Is this another arm of the greater population control agenda? DeAnna deep dives into some stunning evidence and what the elites are up to.
Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.