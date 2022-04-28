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CHP Talks: Seth Vane Discusses His Book of Photos: Freedom Convoy 2022 Ottawa
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56 views • April 28, 2022
April 28, 2022: My guest this week is Seth Vane, an independent photographer focused on social issues and human rights. For the past 2 years, Seth has been documenting the Freedom Movement in Canada. In early 2022, he spent 21 days in Ottawa, capturing the events on Parliament Hill from beginning to end
He is currently completing a hardcover book containing his best photos of the event. You can help Seth complete his book and receive a copy of this fascinating and inspiring work by contributing to his initial production efforts.
Learn more at: https://www.sethvane.com/freedomconvoybook/
This episode is exclusive to Brighteon and BitChute! You will NOT see this CHP Talks on our YouTube channel!
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
He is currently completing a hardcover book containing his best photos of the event. You can help Seth complete his book and receive a copy of this fascinating and inspiring work by contributing to his initial production efforts.
Learn more at: https://www.sethvane.com/freedomconvoybook/
This episode is exclusive to Brighteon and BitChute! You will NOT see this CHP Talks on our YouTube channel!
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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