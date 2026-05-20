Tucker: 'Israel is not a democracy in any sense' - longer video of Israel TV13 interview

Tucker Carlson to Israeli TV: 'Israel is not a democracy in any sense'



Tucker Carlson just said what most Western politicians won't — on Israeli television, to an Israeli interviewer's face.



💬 "There are millions of people who live under Israeli control who cannot vote. It's not a democracy. So let's just drop the talking points."



He also rejected the "terror regime" framing, called killing children never self-defense, and told Israel it refuses to apply universal principles equally.

Adding:

🚨💵 DOJ gives Trump, his sons, and the Trump Organization permanent immunity from IRS audits



The deal came one day after Trump settled his $10bn lawsuit against the IRS — in exchange for the US government creating a $1.8bn fund for his allies' "lawfare" claims.



Acting AG Todd Blanche put it in writing:



💬 "The United States RELEASES, WAIVES, ACQUITS, and FOREVER DISCHARGES each of the Plaintiffs from… any and all claims."



First, the DOJ buried Epstein file references to Trump. Then, it dismissed any prosecution based on the published files. Now it's handed Trump's family permanent immunity from IRS audits.



The family doesn't need a lawyer. They own the Justice Department.





