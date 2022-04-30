'This Child Does Not Belong to You': Forced Pregnancies and Evil Practices Conducted by Epstein & Company



Virginia Giuffre: "I spent years with [Epstein and Maxwell] being manipulated, abused, and used. They told me, 'I want you to have a baby, and we're going to give you an allowance, but we also need you to sign a piece of paper that says this child does not belong to you.' I wasn't a maternal person back then, but I was like, 'My womb is not for sale,' but you cannot say no to these people."



"I implore the community to please stand next to me and help me bring down all these bad people... It's a good time to start holding these monsters accountable."