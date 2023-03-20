Create New Account
Chinese Foreign Ministry - Spoke Sharply about U.S. support for Kiev and demanded that it stop supplying weapons to Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

"Regarding the remarks of so-called sources in the U.S. government, I would like to emphasize that it is not the Chinese side but the American side that is supplying weapons to the battlefield in Ukraine. The American side should stop stoking the fire and fanning the flames, stop pointing fingers at other countries and coercing and intimidating them, and start playing a constructive role in the political resolution of the crisis in Ukraine, not the other way around."

—Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin spoke sharply about U.S. support for Kiev and demanded that it stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.

russia ukraine russian ukrainians

