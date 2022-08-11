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8/10/2022 Miles Guo: Xi amended the Constitution too early, and he was ruined by Wang Huning and Li Zhanshu. Xi did not take into account that Wang Qishan could not be used nor killed, he did not expect Meng Jianzhu and Sun Lijun to go against him, and he didn't even expect that Zeng Qinghong has so much strength and that there is a group of capable people in the CCP