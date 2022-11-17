Create New Account
Chairman Xi dresses down Justin Trudeau like a junior employee for leaking their private conversation to the media
More than 2 million views since being tweeted this morning, “BREAKING: Chairman Xi dresses down Justin Trudeau like a junior employee for leaking their private conversation to the media. Trudeau can barely walk after.”

Of course, Trudeau responded with his usual disinformation that he supports “free and open and frank dialogue,” as Bill C11 (effectively censoring free speech online) soon goes to 3rd reading, after propagating hate speech against the “racist” and “misogynist” unvaccinated & invoking the brutal #EmergenciesAct, which had no credible intel to satisfy the conditions to do so, against #FreedomConvoy.

Source @Bright Light News


chairman xitrudeau-castrojunior employee

