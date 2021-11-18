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The MOST Powerful Glutathione Supplements on the Market?
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88 views • November 18, 2021
Glutathione is the body’s master antioxidant, synthesized endogenously from the 3 amino acids cysteine, glutamic acid, and glycine. NAC works to increase GSH levels during times of acute depletion, however it may not be ideal to increase glutathione levels beyond homeostasis. In this video we review 4 nutrients that cumulatively have a dramatic effect GSH on production in the body, plus what I consider to be two of the best research-verified supplements to increase cell GSH levels in the long run; whey protein and Glyteine / Continual G.
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Glutathione! [Joseph Pizzorno, ND, Editor in Chief] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4684116/
2) Vitamin C augments lymphocyte glutathione in subjects with ascorbate deficiency: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12499341/
3) Vitamin C elevates red blood cell glutathione in healthy adults
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8317379/
4) Vitamin E supplementation restores glutathione and malondialdehyde to normal concentrations in erythrocytes of type 1 diabetic children: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10977039/
5) Role of selenium and glutathione peroxidase on development, growth, and oxidative balance in rat offspring: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24080144/
6) Selenium regulation of glutathione peroxidase in human hepatoma cell line Hep3B: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8391784/
7) α-Lipoic acid protects against the oxidative stress and cytotoxicity induced by cadmium in HepG2 cells through regenerating glutathione regulated by glutamate-cysteine ligase:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26365678/
8) Improved glutathione status in young adult patients with cystic fibrosis supplemented with whey protein: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15463873/
9) Immuno-enhancing property of dietary whey protein in mice: role of glutathione: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2743633/
10) The biological activity of undenatured dietary whey proteins: role of glutathione: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1782728/
11) A Cysteine-Rich Whey Supplement (Immunocal®) Provides Neuroprotection from Diverse Oxidative Stress-Inducing Agents In Vitro by Preserving Cellular Glutathione:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28894506/
12) Effect of supplementation with a cysteine donor on muscular performance: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10517767/
13) γ-Glutamylcysteine ameliorates oxidative injury in neurons and astrocytes in vitro and increases brain glutathione in vivo: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0161813X10002299
14) Oral administration of γ-glutamylcysteine increases intracellular glutathione levels above homeostasis in a randomized human trial pilot study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5284489/
15) Dietary Glycine Is Rate-Limiting for Glutathione Synthesis and May Have Broad Potential for Health Protection - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5855430/
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Glutathione! [Joseph Pizzorno, ND, Editor in Chief] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4684116/
2) Vitamin C augments lymphocyte glutathione in subjects with ascorbate deficiency: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12499341/
3) Vitamin C elevates red blood cell glutathione in healthy adults
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8317379/
4) Vitamin E supplementation restores glutathione and malondialdehyde to normal concentrations in erythrocytes of type 1 diabetic children: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10977039/
5) Role of selenium and glutathione peroxidase on development, growth, and oxidative balance in rat offspring: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24080144/
6) Selenium regulation of glutathione peroxidase in human hepatoma cell line Hep3B: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8391784/
7) α-Lipoic acid protects against the oxidative stress and cytotoxicity induced by cadmium in HepG2 cells through regenerating glutathione regulated by glutamate-cysteine ligase:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26365678/
8) Improved glutathione status in young adult patients with cystic fibrosis supplemented with whey protein: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15463873/
9) Immuno-enhancing property of dietary whey protein in mice: role of glutathione: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2743633/
10) The biological activity of undenatured dietary whey proteins: role of glutathione: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1782728/
11) A Cysteine-Rich Whey Supplement (Immunocal®) Provides Neuroprotection from Diverse Oxidative Stress-Inducing Agents In Vitro by Preserving Cellular Glutathione:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28894506/
12) Effect of supplementation with a cysteine donor on muscular performance: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10517767/
13) γ-Glutamylcysteine ameliorates oxidative injury in neurons and astrocytes in vitro and increases brain glutathione in vivo: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0161813X10002299
14) Oral administration of γ-glutamylcysteine increases intracellular glutathione levels above homeostasis in a randomized human trial pilot study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5284489/
15) Dietary Glycine Is Rate-Limiting for Glutathione Synthesis and May Have Broad Potential for Health Protection - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5855430/
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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