Babylon is fallen: Roman catholic doctrines goes against what the Bible says (10) (see link in description box)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/ytsh1RJEWniF/



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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on June 28, 2026.





1. The babylonian roman catholic supports the rosary which is nothing more than vain repetitious prepared prayers by the roman catholic church.





2. The veneration and worship of Mary by the Roman Catholic church even though Mary has been dead for nearly 2000 year. There’s no biblical record of Mary ascending to heaven as we read about Enoch, Elijah and Christ. Mary is not the queen of heaven in Jeremiah 7 and Jeremiah 44 but rather queen Semiramis of ancient Babylon is.





The roman catholic church claims that Mary, even though she was married to Joseph, remained a virgin but that goes against Matthew 13:55-56, which speaks of Christ’s 4 brothers and at least 2 sisters.





The roman catholic church claims that Mary is without sin or is immaculate but that goes against Romans 3:23.





3. The roman catholic church claims that salvation can be found only in the roman catholic church when salvation is found only in Christ according to Acts 4:10, 12.





4. The roman catholic church supports easter, which is one of the names of queen Semiramis of ancient Babylon. Easter was not observed by the apostles of Christ in Acts 12:4.





5. The roman catholic church supports xmas, which is a pagan feast based on the worship of the sun when on December 25, Nimrod was deified as a sun god on that day. It was called Sol Invictus and was also the date of birth of Tammuz, the son of queen Semiramis.





6. Purgatory is another false non biblical doctrine which against Christ’s sacrifice on the cross. The Bible says that we go to our graves when we die in Ecclesiastes 9:5, 6, 10 but the roman catholic church claims that roman catholics go to heaven after they die or is it purgatory, which is an invented doctrine of pope Gregory in 593 and which goes against 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.





7. The roman catholic church supports SUNday rest and worship as part of their own version of feast days in paragraph 2188. SUNday rest and worship is not commanded by God anywhere in the Bible.





Christ says not to call any man father in Matthew 23:9 but the roman catholic church has priests who are given the title of ‘father’ and the pope who is blasphemously called by the title ‘holy father’ by his followers.





Cardinal Hosius does not hesitate blasphemously to say, “Better would it be for the interests of the church had no Scripture ever existed” Institutio Theologiae Elencticae Volume 1, page 57, 1679.





https://www.scmp.com/print/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame





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