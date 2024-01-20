The Destroyed Gaza City Hall, was one of the Oldest Buildings in the City - northern part of the Gaza Strip

Against the backdrop of renewed massive bombing of the northern part of the Gaza Strip , the consequences of Israeli Air Force air raids began to appear more often on the Internet.

In addition to residential buildings, administrative institutions are being destroyed. One of them was the Gaza City Hall, which is one of the oldest buildings in the city.

Coordinates : 31.506712, 34.459822

Previously, the buildings of the public library and the city archive of Gaza were destroyed in a similar way: the collection of books and historical documents stored in them could not be saved.

📌 To all accusations about the destruction of archaeological and cultural heritage sites, the Israelis will always be able to answer that the buildings were used by militants, which is why they became a legitimate target. For example, this was how the destruction of the so-called was justified. Al-Basha Palace is a monument from the reign of the Mamluk dynasty in the 13th century.

Nevertheless, the Israeli command hardly thinks about the importance of preserving the historical heritage of the Palestinians. Especially when the destruction of one of them will help not only eliminate the militants, but also save the lives of their fighters.

